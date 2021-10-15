Teach Us to Pray—Part 3

Have you ever thought about where prayer originates? Where do we get prayer from? How do we know what to pray and pray for? Do we know who we are even talking to when we pray?
Might I suggest to us that prayer originates from time spent in the Word of God.
Author and pastor Tim Keller writes, “God speaks to us in his word, and we respond in prayer, entering into the divine conversation, into communion with God.” It is from time spent in the word that we find out about who we are conversing with. In the word, we find out who God is and what he is all about.
We find out about the God in whom we are speaking to by reading and studying his word. In his word we find the nature and character of who He is and what he desires to accomplish. In his word we learn that He is the creator God who has created everything for his ultimate glory and renown of his name. In his word we find his holiness, majesty, righteousness, forgiveness, grace and mercy, we find our sinfulness exposed through the light of his word. We find the sinless Savior—Jesus— who has made provisions for all people if they will believe in him. We find how the unjust are made just; where the unholy are made holy; where the sinful are made clean. We find in his word the nature and character of who God is.
In his word we find songs of joy and thanksgiving to songs of lament and sorrow. We find various trials of life and the outcomes of relationships. We find the all-present, ever-knowing, Savior and Spirit the helper.
In his word, we find the prompting of the Spirit to lead us and show us ways to be more and more like Jesus every day. We find the eternal story of all human history. We find the hero of the story—Jesus.
Pastor and author JD Greear states, “Prayer is catching God in his words.” Now that’s an interesting thought. If we are attempting to catch God in his words, where do we find those words? We find them littered throughout the pages of Scripture.
Let’s ask the question, “If we are attempting to get to know someone or about something, where do we go to find that information?” We go to a first-person source. We go to whatever resource is available to us. We utilize whatever means necessary to learn about the person or the object in which we are consumed with. The same is true in prayer. When we desire to learn about God then we must go to his word. We have the primary-source of who He is and what He desires. We have access to the word.
In order for us to know what to pray and how to pray, we must begin in the word. Prayer originates in time spent with God through his word. Make time today to spend a few minutes immersed in the word, with the intent of getting to know the Lord.
This article is one in a series of articles on the topic prayer.
Dr. Alex Watkins is the Pastor of Worship and Families at New Friendship Baptist Church in Auburn. You can learn more about parent discipling at foundationsjourney.com.
