I can’t help it. When junk mail comes, I open the envelope and check the contents to see if there is a blank area of the paper that I can tear off and use for writing grocery lists or making notes. Even if the mailing should include a nice free notepad to go with the stack already on the desk, I still keep the blank section, perfectly suitable for writing temporary reminders on one side.
Maybe I’m influenced by my memory of author Jesse Stuart’s telling of his not having any paper at times and writing on tree leaves so an idea he had might not be forgotten. Anyway, I can’t keep from saving blank paper.
After slicing the turkey, I had a small pile of bones and trimmings to throw away. There was room in the garbage receptacle, but I thought what a feast they would make for a hungry wild animal or a homeless cat or dog passing by. It was cold and windy outside. I stood for a moment, then put on my heaviest everyday sweater and thick headscarf and darted out to the edge of the woods to empty the pan. I couldn’t help it.
Plastic tubes and bottles are handy for squeezing out ointment, lotion, and toothpaste. However, they are not designed to be completely emptied with a squeeze. It’s obvious that a lot of good contents still remain on the inside. It’s senseless to waste good stuff.
I get a sharp cutting device and slit them open. Rough edges of the plastic may snag my hands. I try several rubber scrapers to find one that best fits in the container’s insides. All of them will need extra thorough washing to make them sufficiently clean before returning them to the cooking utensils drawer.
It is rewarding to see how much usable skin cleanser, or whatever, that I am able to salvage into a little jar. My effort is rewarded.
Was the time spent worth it? How many dollars did I save? I don’t know, nor do I care--I must do it, or guilt will hang over me.
Reusable plastic boxes are a treasure--those with self-identifying labels for soft margarine, cottage cheese, sour cream, frozen toppings, and such. I wash and stack them. Why not? They are perfect for freezing summer’s bounty of vegetables and other foods. Freezer boxes and zip-closure bags are available to buy. Why would I prefer them?
A leftover bite in the corner of a casserole dish, one slice of tomato, a square of cake too small to mess up a dish and keep for the next meal--What shall I do with them? It hurts me to waste food, so I eat them while the dishwater is running. I can’t help it.
No doubt I will continue to be frugal. Why not? Anyway, I can’t help it.
