As coronavirus cases continue to tick up in Kentucky, a new Omicron subvariant, reported to be the most transmissible yet, is now dominant in the U.S., and wastewater testing in Louisville confirms that it’s the dominant strain there too.

“Viruses are smart,” Dr. Mark Burns, assistant professor of infectious diseases at the University of Louisville, told Sarah Ladd of the Courier Journal. “They know when they’re being attacked and they do what they can to change whatever so they can survive.”

