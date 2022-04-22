Not sure about you, but there are times that I feel like Professor Hinkle in the Frosty the Snowman movie. After he steals Frosty’s hat and comes face to face with Santa and must answer for his antics or to be permanently placed on the naughty list, he is told to go home and write “I’m sorry for what I did to Frosty” a hundred zillion times. As he runs off to get started you can hear him say “I’ve got to get busy writing, busy, busy, busy”. There are seasons of life when busy, busy, busy seems to be my unintended mantra. We all have those times. Times when busyness overtakes us, and it seems like we have 10 places to be at the same time. Times where we have taken all the margins out of our lives. I’ve also noticed that as I get older, it takes longer to recover, and I need to carve out more time to rest.
Scripture speaks to that, Psalms 46:10 says, “Be still, and know that I am God; I will be exalted among the nations, I will be exalted in the earth.” We need to take time, maybe even make time to rest. While the Psalmist tells us to be still, there is a caveat with that, Be Still and KNOW. Know what? Know that God is God. Our time of rest and recovery, to be its most effective, must also include an intentional refocus on our relationship with God. It seems like as I get busier my time with God gets shorter and less focused.
In an article that came out on July 30, 2007, called “Survey: Christians Worldwide Too Busy for God,” author Audrey Barrick wrote:
“Christians worldwide are simply becoming too busy for God, a newly released five-year study revealed. In data collected from over 20,000 Christians with ages ranging from 15 to 88 across 139 countries, The Obstacles to Growth Survey found that on average, more than 4 in 10 Christians around the world say they ‘often’ or ‘always’ rush from task to task… The busy life was found to be a distraction from God among Christians around the globe… About 6 in 10 Christians say that it’s ‘often’ or ‘always’ true that ‘the busyness of life gets in the way of developing my relationship with God….’
“While the study does not explain why Christians are so busy and distracted, Zigarelli [the author of the study] described the problem among Christians as ‘a vicious cycle’ prompted by cultural conformity. ‘[I]t may be the case that (1) Christians are assimilating to a culture of busyness, hurry and overload, which leads to (2) God becoming more marginalized in Christians’ lives, which leads to (3) a deteriorating relationship with God, which leads to (4) Christians becoming even more vulnerable to adopting secular assumptions about how to live, which leads to (5) more conformity to a culture of busyness, hurry, and overload. And then the cycle begins again.’ ” (Source: www.christianpost.com)
And while the survey came out in 2007, the busyness of our days hasn’t gotten any better. If anything, it just keeps accelerating. And even if the stuff we are doing are good things, God things, if they wear us out and chip away at our time with God, it isn’t good. My prayer for us is that we take time to rest, reset, and prioritize our time with God. I don’t know about you, but I don’t ever want to be too busy for God.
