Back last month in February, we had the big snow in Kentucky. In some ways, I liked the extra rest. But in other ways, it was hard not being able to get out and do anything for several days. With the Covid-19 virus, many are also in a confined situation. I like Psalm 147, where God tells us He sends snow covering like wool, but then, He sends His Word, melts the snow, and the waters flow.
Just as spring comes and the world starts moving again, God wants to bring us joyful times of refreshing and a new work for us to do. For some, because of age or other reasons, we may have to behave differently than the past. I learned this past week, I can’t do stuff like I used to. One day, I was picking up bunches of trash bags on Stevenson Mill Road and then pushing kids on the merry-go-round at the Russellville Park. What used to be “a walk in the park” for me left me where I couldn’t hardly walk at all! However for many, God would send us back out as the virus situation improves, just as the water flows again in the spring, to a new good work for Him.
What is that work? God will show us, and it often has something to do with lost souls and encouraging the Word of God in people. But God wants to speak that to us. A lady named Corrie Ten Boom, who rescued many Jews in the Holocaust, told the story of how she trusted God when He seemed slow to reveal His plans. As a child, Corrie’s father would never give her the ticket to get on the train until just right at time to board, because Corrie might lose it. In the same way, God may wait until just right at time to give us His plans, but we should take heart, they will come.
God has a springtime refreshing ahead for His people and those we can help out. Will we trust Him for the ticket?
