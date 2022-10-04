These days everyone is busy, busy, busy!
This column will give advice on how to lighten your heavy load by adjusting your attitude, getting your priorities in order, and how to deal with stress.
It might be time to adjust your attitude and think positively. At the beginning of every day, tell yourself, “I’ve got this!“ Be practical and set realistic goals on any given day. You can be proud of your efforts to have a productive day. Remember, tomorrow is another day to be productive.
In order to keep priorities in the correct order, do what has to be done first and leave the less important tasks for another time. Do not push yourself too hard and take breaks. All work and no play make for an “unhappy camper.“ It is good to work and feel a sense of accomplishment but try not to overdo it.
Stress comes from trying to take on too much.
Take an afternoon nap when you have a few extra minutes. A cat nap can give you a second wind and energy to get back on task.
Always make time to do something you enjoy every day. You could read a book that provides an escape from reality. Exercise is good for the body and mind, so take a walk. Both reading and exercising are good ways to relieve stress.
At the end of the day, be thankful no matter how little or how much you’ve accomplished. Living one day at a time will lighten your load and make a happier you.
