Like any institution, libraries have some interesting facts associated with them.
Did you know that in some medieval libraries, the books were chained to shelves? Because books were copied by hand, they were relatively rare and quite expensive to produce. Anti-theft systems in those times consisted of physical locks and keys. The largest chain library that still exists is in the Hereford Cathedral, located in the western part of England. That’s a whole new meaning to “bound” books.
Speaking of locks and keys, those who are in prison are served by their own libraries. These individuals receive programming, presentations, and, of course, books on a variety of topics. Some of the most popular genres among incarcerated readers? Just the regular stuff: action/adventures, mysteries, westerns, and sci-fi.
The Haskell Free Library & Opera House is a one-of-a-kind public library. Straddling the border between Derby Line, Vermont, U.S.A., and Rock Island, Quebec, Canada, it serves citizens of both countries, offering books in both English and French. While entrance and exit to the building occurs on the U.S. side of the border, no passport is required for Canadian library users. They take a special sidewalk that allows them access.
The most overdue library book, according to the Guinness Book of World Records, was returned 288 years late. Checked out from Sidney Sussex College in Cambridge in the 1660s, the book was found by a professor and returned to the library in 1956. No fine was charged, as the original borrower was, obviously, no longer alive.
Likely that astonished librarian who received that immensely overdue book was trained in “library hand.” Developed in the 1880s as a method to standardize handwriting for card catalogs, library hand was a uniform style of writing that eliminated all individuality and flourish to create the most legible and consistent product. The style dictated the precise shapes of the letters and numbers, the slant (or lack thereof), the spacing, and even the darkness of the lines forming the characters. It was taught to librarians for many years until the typewriter gained in popularity and became the preferred method of creating records.
If you are an avid reader, you have probably been called a “bookworm” at least once in your life. While there is no creature known as a bookworm, there are certain species of insects, especially in their larval stages, that can cause damage to books. While some leave holes trailing through the pages of books resembling the path of a worm, often the paper is not what they’re hunting. They are more interested in the glue used in the bookbinding process, or even microscopic organic matter (such as molds and fungi) that may be present on the pages. So next time you’re referred to as a bookworm, just tell them to be glad you are consuming the books, but not CONSUMING the books.
King Simpson is the director of the Logan County Public Library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.