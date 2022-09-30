Like any institution, libraries have some interesting facts associated with them.

Did you know that in some medieval libraries, the books were chained to shelves? Because books were copied by hand, they were relatively rare and quite expensive to produce. Anti-theft systems in those times consisted of physical locks and keys. The largest chain library that still exists is in the Hereford Cathedral, located in the western part of England. That’s a whole new meaning to “bound” books.

