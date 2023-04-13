Leviticus 17:11 tells us plainly that the physical life of the flesh is in the blood. Without the blood there could be no physical life in man nor beast. Therefor blood is the very powerful agent that drives all physical life on earth. Man and beast are no different in this respect, for as one dies, so does the other. Man and beast are made from the same dust of the earth and we have the same breath of life. When that breath ceases, we both return to the dust from which we came. There is one significant difference, “Who knows the spirit of man that goes upward and the spirit of the beast that goes downward to the earth (Eccl 3:19-21)?”
Since blood is such a powerful constiuent of life, it has always been God’s way, that blood had to be shed for the forgiveness of sin. Almost all things under the law of Moses had to be purged with blood before they could be put into use. Thus we read in Hebrew 9: 22 that without shedding of blood there is no remission. In fact, the central theme of the whole bible is the shedding of blood for the atonement of sin.
The blood of animal sacrifices could never permanently take away the sins of the people under the old law. “For it is not possible that the blood of bulls and of goats should take away sins (Heb. 10:4) ”They were simply rolled forward year by year until a better system could take away their sins forever.
God is omniscient, knowing all, even what will happen in the future with all things. He knew man would sin and need a savior even before He created man. God, knowing all, prepared his only begotten Son to permanently take away all the sins of the whole world. Again blood must be shed, this time the innocent blood of the Son of God Almighty. Jesus Christ was willing and able to take on the sins of the world to save the soul of man from sure destruction.
Even though the Savior’s birth, death, and resurrection had been foretold for centuries in the old testament, only God the Father knew the exact date of this occurrence. When the time was right, God sent Jesus to the earth to fulfill the many prophecies of him. Jesus promised to build his church (Matt. 16:18). It was to be his one church, his one bride, his one body, and his one kingdom (Colossians 1:24). Jesus said “I am the way, the truth, and the life. No man comes unto the Father, but by me (John 14:6).” We must be in the body of Christ to be saved, so how do we get there? Man must contact the Savior’s blood to be saved, and again God has a perfect plan to cover this application also. He that believes and is baptized shall be saved {Mark 16;16). Repent and be baptized every one of you for the remission of sins (Acts 2:38).“For as many of you as have been baptized into Christ have put on Christ (Gal. 3:27)”
