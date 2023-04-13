Leviticus 17:11 tells us plainly that the physical life of the flesh is in the blood. Without the blood there could be no physical life in man nor beast. Therefor blood is the very powerful agent that drives all physical life on earth. Man and beast are no different in this respect, for as one dies, so does the other. Man and beast are made from the same dust of the earth and we have the same breath of life. When that breath ceases, we both return to the dust from which we came. There is one significant difference, “Who knows the spirit of man that goes upward and the spirit of the beast that goes downward to the earth (Eccl 3:19-21)?”

Since blood is such a powerful constiuent of life, it has always been God’s way, that blood had to be shed for the forgiveness of sin. Almost all things under the law of Moses had to be purged with blood before they could be put into use. Thus we read in Hebrew 9: 22 that without shedding of blood there is no remission. In fact, the central theme of the whole bible is the shedding of blood for the atonement of sin.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.