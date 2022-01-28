In Matthew 16:24-26, Jesus said unto his disciples, “If any man will come after me, let him deny himself, and take up his cross and follow me. For whosoever shall save his life will lose it, but whosoever will lose his life for my sake shall find it. For what is a man profited, if he gain the whole world and lose his own soul, or what shall a man give in exchange for his soul?”
When Jesus walked this earth, his continuing goal was to do the work of the Father that sent Him, and finish His work. Then, to walk in the foot steps of Jesus, we will imitate His life and continue the work He left for us to do. We must study the scriptures to know exactly what kind of life Jesus led to be able to follow Him. Since we find His work was to seek and save the lost (Luke 19:10), then that must be our primary goal also. As the Lord’s work was fraught with obstacles, rejections, and persecutions, so will ours be. The prayer Jesus prayed in the garden shortly before he was taken to be crucified, shows a pattern of living that ought to be an example to us. “Father if thou be willing, remove this cup from me, nevertheless not my will, but thine be done” (Luke 22:42). If we become outcasts in this world, and we will, for following in the foot steps of Jesus, remember that He suffered much more for us. We are challenged to suffer for Him, even if it means rejection and loss of close friends and family. That will be our cross that we must bear. No one can truly follow Jesus if they make their worldly wants and wishes priorities over His will.
It was love that sent God’s Son into this world of sin and sorrow to die for us while we were yet sinners (John 3:16). Love for mankind motivated him, “Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends” (John 15:13). If we are to make His way our way we must love as He did. Love will be our motive for doing His will to become a Christian and bring as many souls to Him as is humanly possible.
Too many view being a Christian as a life without joy. On the contrary, being a Christian, helping our fellow man and knowing we have eternal life in heaven is the greatest joy one can hope to experience on this earth. Paul tells us, “Rejoice in the Lord always, and again I say, rejoice” (Phil. 4:4).
When we follow in the steps of Jesus we will obey God, tolerate our cross, walk in love, separate ourselves from the world, and dedicate our lives to Him. Why not follow Him now, for this life is like a vapor that will all too soon fade away.
