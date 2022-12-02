Ecclesiastes 1: 2-4 “Vanity of vanities, saith the Preacher, vanity of vanities; all is vanity. What profit hath a man of all his labor which he taketh under the sun? One generation passes away, and another generation cometh: but the earth abided forever.”

Ecclesiastes is a somewhat depressing book of the Bible to read. Or, is it? On the other extreme, it is reassuring of the existence of our Creator and the salvation He offers us. Solomon describes the brevity and meaningless existence of life as we know it in our physical bodies.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.