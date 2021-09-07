Kentucky 4-H is combining two popular youth programs into one through Project GO! The monthly activity encourages youth to go learn, go create and go enter projects and connects virtual lessons with grab-n-go activities. Both have been extremely popular in the past year.
Beginning Sept. 1, 4-H youth across Kentucky can pick up grab-n-go activity sheets from their local extension office. These sheets offer information on projects that they can make and later submit to their county fair and perhaps enter into the 2022 Kentucky State Fair.
Each project will have an activity sheet and is tied to a virtual lesson developed by a Kentucky 4-H youth development specialist. These virtual how-to lessons are available on the Kentucky 4-H Facebook page and YouTube channel. A QR code on the activity sheet provides youth with a direct link to each virtual lesson.
The projects will focus on a particular 4-H core content area and are tied to a specific fair category. Kentucky 4-H will release new projects on the first day of each month.
More information on Project GO! is available at the Logan County office of the University of Kentucky Cooperative Extension Service.
Educational programs of the Cooperative Extension Service serve all people regardless of economic or social status and will not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, creed, religion, political belief, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expressions, pregnancy, marital status, genetic information, age, veteran status, or physical or mental disability.
