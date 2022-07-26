The new, easy-to-remember 988 behavioral-health crisis hotline took 220 calls on the first weekend it went live in Kentucky, according to Gov. Andy Beshear, marking a 30% increase over the former 800-272-8255 number, which still works.

“Calling or texting this number will connect Kentuckians facing risk of suicide, mental health distress and addiction crisis with compassionate and trained counselors who are ready to help,” Beshear said at a news conference. “This new number is the 911 of mental health. It is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.”

