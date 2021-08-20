If you want to hang part of the blame for the percentage of the unvaccinated population in our country, then put it where it belongs, at the feet of the American government.
I have been vaccinated myself but realize it’s useless at this juncture to get into the benefits because, to be honest, those who have made up their minds not to, probably won’t.
Getting to the bottom of why so many refuse to take the plunge is as easy as getting the vaccine itself ... lack of trust.
This isn’t something that occurred overnight. The lack of trust in our government, after all, brought in Donald Trump, a television reality host, as president. People wanted something very different. They are tired of the status quo of politicians bickering, pandering, and getting rich. Getting down to the brass tax, citizens, for the most part, no matter if they ride a donkey or elephant, don’t trust the government.
This should be a wake-up call to a corrupt institution where a very large part of the country has lost faith in its leadership. So much so, they are now, it seems, willing to die because of it.
When the leaders in a county can no longer lead, things like this happen. If you don’t trust someone, you surely won’t follow what they say or do what they ask. I’m afraid this will be the tip of the iceberg, as I’m sure things won’t change for the better anytime soon but only get worse for our future. It’s like the old adage about letting a horse out of the barn.
It’s not far-fetched to understand what power and money do to a person. We see it every day in our politicians, celebrities, and even those who tout themselves as religious leaders. 1 Timothy 6:10 says, “For the love of money is the root of all evil.”
Unfortunately, those who are standing their ground by not getting the COVID vaccine may find that ground more like quicksand in this instance, as the ever-changing COVID virus proves to be just as stubborn, not caring who trusts who as it’s coming after all of us.
