I love seeing us celebrate the accomplishments of local folks. Whether it is the kid that hit the game-winning shot or someone who grew up here and went on to achieve great things out in the world, it is uplifting to see the good things that are happening.
One person who made a tremendous impact on the community, as well as in my own life, is former Logan County Public Library director Linda Kompanik. Linda was in charge of the library here from 1995-2013, and she made huge improvements to local library service during her tenure. Though she never lived in Logan County, she left an indelible mark on the library and those she worked with during her time here. She was also involved in statewide and national efforts to advocate for libraries. One of her most lasting legacies bears her name today.
A dozen or so years ago, Linda was telling me about a new initiative to create a specialty license plate in Kentucky that would promote reading and raise funds to support libraries. I watched her work countless hours on this effort and later learned that she was really the driving force behind this project. She beamed with pride the day she came in and announced that she had gotten her READ plate for her car, and strongly encouraged us to get one of our own.
A few years later, Linda passed away after a hard-fought health battle. The day she died was my first day of graduate school, a journey Linda had encouraged me to begin. That same year the Kentucky Library Association honored her, posthumously, with their Lifetime Achievement Award. While a group of our staff went to celebrate this milestone with Linda’s family, there was a special announcement that due to the proceeds from the READ plate, KLA would be awarding the first Linda Kompanik Memorial Scholarship. I was excited about to hear this news and then was completely floored when they asked me to come up to the stage to accept this scholarship. If I hadn’t been in a state of shock, I guess I would have broken down in tears. Even though Linda was no longer there to encourage me in person, she was still helping me along my path.
I went on to receive this scholarship one additional time while in library school, and since graduation, I have had the great privilege to serve on the committee that awards the Linda Kompanik Memorial Scholarship. We recently contacted this year’s recipients, and have now awarded over $100,000 in scholarships to those pursuing an advanced degree in librarianship. As a part of this group, I make sure the recipients know who Linda was. The hard work that she did right here in Logan County continues to reap benefits for others, and everyone should celebrate that.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.