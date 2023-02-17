Each time I go to the jail, I see the faces of women that want change. They are often just glad to be alive and know that being in jail may just be what’s keeping them alive. So many are struggling with addiction and offenses related to that addiction. I see faces that are red, eyes that are sad and filled with tears. Although they are aware of their wrongdoing, they don’t want to make the choices they’ve made, or to be where they are.

God has given me a heart to see the unseen, to share with them the hope of Jesus Christ and the opportunity that He gives each of us for a brand-new life in Him. The last time I taught in the jail, there was a lady that wanted to accept Jesus as her Savior. She wanted what He had to offer, but she didn’t understand it fully. With tears, she said that she believed that Jesus died for her, and she wanted to be saved. But she was struggling with the fact that Jesus rose from the dead. We stopped and prayed with her. We knew the Holy Spirit was at work in her life and we left trusting Him to complete His work in her.

Karen C. Logan is a Christian life coach, author, speaker, and CEO of Yes, You Can Girl!, a Christian ministry for women.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.