Each time I go to the jail, I see the faces of women that want change. They are often just glad to be alive and know that being in jail may just be what’s keeping them alive. So many are struggling with addiction and offenses related to that addiction. I see faces that are red, eyes that are sad and filled with tears. Although they are aware of their wrongdoing, they don’t want to make the choices they’ve made, or to be where they are.
God has given me a heart to see the unseen, to share with them the hope of Jesus Christ and the opportunity that He gives each of us for a brand-new life in Him. The last time I taught in the jail, there was a lady that wanted to accept Jesus as her Savior. She wanted what He had to offer, but she didn’t understand it fully. With tears, she said that she believed that Jesus died for her, and she wanted to be saved. But she was struggling with the fact that Jesus rose from the dead. We stopped and prayed with her. We knew the Holy Spirit was at work in her life and we left trusting Him to complete His work in her.
This reminded me of Thomas, a disciple of Christ. Thomas followed Jesus, heard His stories, witnessed His miracles, and watched Him go to the cross. When Jesus rose from the dead, Thomas said that he had to see Jesus for himself to believe that He was alive. Jesus said, you believe because you have seen but blessed are those who have not seen and believe! We can’t see Jesus in bodily form but through the Holy Spirit, we can still experience His great love and forgiveness, even now. We must believe on the Lord Jesus Christ, that He died for our sins, rose again, and is alive today seated next to the Father!
But Thomas, one of the twelve, called Didymus, was not with them when Jesus came. So the other disciples were saying to him, “We have seen the Lord!” But he said to them, “Unless I see in His hands the imprint of the nails, and put my finger into the place of the nails, and put my hand into His side, I will not believe.” After eight days His disciples were again inside, and Thomas with them. Jesus came, the doors having been shut, and stood in their midst and said, “Peace be with you.” Then He said to Thomas, “Reach here with your finger, and see My hands; and reach here your hand and put it into My side; and do not be unbelieving, but believing.” Thomas answered and said to Him, “My Lord and my God!” Jesus said to him, “Because you have seen Me, have you believed? Blessed are they who did not see, and yet believed.”John 20:24-29
For this reason the Father loves Me, because I lay down My life so that I may take it again. No one has taken it away from Me, but I lay it down on My own initiative. I have authority to lay it down, and I have authority to take it up again. This commandment I received from My Father.” John 10:17-18
So then, when the Lord Jesus had spoken to them, He was received up into heaven and sat down at the right hand of God.Mark 16:19
Jesus, I am so grateful for your life and ministry. Thank you for dying on the cross for me, for choosing to suffer on my behalf. You not only had the authority to lay down your life but to take it up again. I am so thankful that you are ALIVE and coming back to get us one day, to take us home with You. I love you. In Your precious and Holy name, Amen.
Karen C. Logan is a Christian life coach, author, speaker, and CEO of Yes, You Can Girl!, a Christian ministry for women.
