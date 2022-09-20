Before we had the multiple choices of today to meet every need, what did we substitute?
As I recently bandaged a skinned knuckle, I noticed that the Band-Aid supply was running low, so I wrote the item on my shopping list. That’s when that thought question came to mind.
When I was little, I wore a rag tied around a finger half the time. There were no multi-shaped bandages in several sizes. We tore a piece of an old ripped sheet in the size we needed and a narrow strip to tie and secure it in place. If the cut or abrasion was not in a spot that could be wrapped easily, we got out the roll of rather stiff adhesive tape and tried to adhere the bandage to the body, but it did not stick for very long. I must add that the wound was first cleaned with rubbing alcohol. It was the go-to preparation for killing germs, no matter that it burned like fire on raw flesh.
I noticed that it was about time for me to buy toothpaste, so I put it on the list too. We kept a small tube of Pepsodent that we used on special occasions, but for everyday brushings, we dipped our wet toothbrush into a little jar of baking soda that sat by the small tumbler that held the brush standing upright to dry; tooth powder instead of toothpaste.
Air fresheners are a nice convenience. What did we use before the wicks, stick-ons, sprays, etc. came along? My mother would roll an old newspaper into a tight wand and light one end with a kitchen match. Carefully watching the smoldering flame, she would wave it through the kitchen if she had boiled cabbage for dinner and it was too cold outside to raise the windows to air out the house.
A musty smell was taken care of by hanging curtains and counterpanes on the backyard clothesline and taking feather pillows and cushions outside to bask in the bright sunshine.
How many stain removals do you have in your laundry room and on the cleaning shelf? I won’t ask how many of them work. We learned from experience the general principles for removing grease as opposed to fruit stains, and so on, and to be sure to test colored fabric on an inside seam or other inconspicuous areas before applying any stain removal agent. Dyes were much more subject to fading then than today. We began with the mildest and safest method of stain removal--soaking in cold water. If there was no sign of desired results, we tried warm, then hot poured from the teakettle spout. Along the way, we massaged the stain with Sweetheart facial soap, mild Lux laundry flakes, and finally strong homemade lye soap that normally could do the job even on tough soil of shirt collars and stiff overalls rubbed on the washboard.
All this to follow the necessity of making do with what we had.
Much of the time it worked!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.