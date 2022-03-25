I remember as a child we had this old AM radio that my grandfather built. It was bright yellow, about the size of small printer with big knobs on the front that tuned in stations from what seemed like everywhere. I remember adjusting the knob and hearing stations from, Cincinnati, Cleveland, St. Louis and on a good night, Chicago. For a young boy in Bullitt County that was amazing! Those places seemed so far off, places I never imagined I would get a chance to visit. That knob was magic. The first car I drove had the same rotary dial on the radio, and I remember as a station would start to fade you could turn the dial and maybe get to listen to it a little bit longer. I lamented the day when I got my first car without the dial, the search, seek, and scan features just weren’t the same.
I was reminded of that radio after a conversation I had a few weeks ago with my friend Gene Bracken. Gene is working forPraying Pelican Missions, an organization that is trying to match churches and individuals that want to help in the name of Jesus, with communities and individuals that need assistance. One of the challenges he is facing is that people, many who have traditionally been on the going end of mission/assistance now find themselves on the receiving end of the partnership. For a lot of us it is a lot easier to go and help than it is to have someone come help you. Near the end of this particular conversation Gene uttered the phrase, “In order for people to go, there has to be people to receive” (or something close to that). I am not sure I had ever thought of it like before.
In Luke chapter 10 we find the story of Jesus sending out the seventy-two. He sends them into the harvest field. In verses two and three He says: “The harvest is plentiful, but the workers are few. Ask the Lord of the harvest, therefore, to send out workers into his harvest field. Go!” I have heard all this my entire life. The call of sending out workers, praying for harvesters, and going, aren’t new.
But after that conversation verses five thru 11 jumped off the page at me.
“When you enter a house, first say, ‘Peace to this house.’ If someone who promotes peace is there, your peace will rest on them; if not, it will return to you. Stay there, eating and drinking whatever they give you, for the worker deserves his wages. Do not move around from house to house.
”When you enter a town and are welcomed, eat what is offered to you. 9 Heal the sick who are there and tell them, ‘The kingdom of God has come near to you.’ But when you enter a town and are not welcomed, go into its streets and say ‘Even the dust of your town we wipe from our feet as a warning to you. Yet be sure of this: The kingdom of God has come near.’
You see what Jesus said there? If people aren’t receptive, aren’t good receivers, just go on down the road and take the blessings elsewhere. Both the goers and the receivers were going to miss out on what God wanted to do because of the unwillingness, unreceptivity of those to whom they were being sent.
My prayer is that as God sends workers into our area, that God will allow each of us to turn the dial so to speak, so we can receive the blessings He has for us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.