Many times I have heard someone say, “God said this to me”, or “God told me what He was going to do”. or “A small voice in my head revealed what God wants me to do”. How can people truly believe that God speaks directly to them in a dream or vision? There was a time when God did communicate with man in this manner, but now He communicates with us in a totally different way. On the mount with James, John, and Peter, Jesus was transfigured before them and his face did shine as the sun and his raiment was white as the light, as described in Matthew chapter 17. Jesus appeared talking with Moses and Elias. Peter thought it a good idea to build a tabernacle to Moses, one to Elias, and one to Jesus. For at one time God spake directly to Moses and He relayed his words by Elias. Now God tells them directly from a bright cloud exactly how He would henceforth speak to man. “This is my beloved Son in whom I am well pleased, hear ye Him.”
God speaks to man now through the words of Jesus written in the Holy bible for every man to read and understand. Jesus says, “If you love me keep my commandments” (John 14:15). “If you keep my commandments, you shall abide in my love, even as I have kept my Father’s commandments and abide in his love” (John 15:10). How can we possibly know what Jesus commands us. Does Jesus come to each of us in secret and tell us what his commandments are? Of course not, they are written for all to read in God’s Holy Word.
If God came to some of us and told us what his plans were and did not tell everyone, then He would be violating his own Word. Know this first, that no prophesy of the scriptures is of any private interpretation (II Peter 1:20). For there is no respect of persons with God (Rom.2:11).
God does not tell you one thing and not tell me, likewise He does not tell me a thing and not tell you. We all must live by the words in the bible, for all will be judged by those very words. “He that rejects me and receives not my words, has one that judges him, the word that I have spoken, the same shall judge him in the last day” (John 12:48).
May I urge everyone to hear the words of life and obey the gospel of Jesus Christ while you still have the time, for very soon it will be eternally too late.
