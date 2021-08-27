Don’t you just love the story of the tortoise and the hare? The hare seemed to have the favor of winning the race because he was fast and confident in his abilities. But because he burst out of the gate at full speed, he ran out of steam quickly and had to stop and rest. All the while the tortoise kept his slow and steady pace, never giving up, and eventually bypassed the hare to a victorious win.
Recently I had a victory such as this. In June of 2020, I felt the Lord lay on my heart about becoming a Christian Life Coach. After quite a bit of research, I found an amazing non-profit company where I could get my certification. I was excited and ready to get studying!
Right out of the gate, I was reading, attending the weekly training calls, and showing up as I was expected to. Midway through the course, on top of the weekly written assignments and tests, I had to do a verbal coaching test. This required me to be on a live call with about 15 other soon-to-be life coaches. I had to coach someone live and the entire class gave feedback on how I did. I was so nervous I was physically sick. This was one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do. I had already heard others on their coaching call and knew what was expected of me. When my time came, I thought I did well, but I did not pass the call. I cried. I was devastated. I studied harder. I practiced coaching on others. The next week, I did my graded coaching call again. And again, I did not pass. My heart was broken at this point. I knew God was asking me to do this but why was it so hard?
Then an amazing thing happened. One of the nicest men I’ve ever met, and a volunteer coach from this organization, gave me 2 private tutoring sessions to see where I was struggling and to help me get past those hurdles. Three months later, I gave the graded coaching call a try. I PASSED IT! I couldn’t believe it. I was so excited!! But that excitement quickly turned to doubt again. I was still discouraged with not passing those other two times and I literally almost quit. Multiple times I almost gave up. I was so close to the finish line! I still had more to read, studying to do and paper tests and assignments to finish, but I couldn’t get past the embarrassment and failure I had experienced. I kept asking myself questions like, “If it’s this hard, is this really what I’m supposed to do?”, “Why is it so difficult?”, “Shouldn’t it have come easier if God wanted me to do this?”.
Time after time, month after month, I felt God nudge me to finish. I felt His loving hand on me while I struggled. I continued to feel purpose in helping people through obtaining this certification. I’m so excited to tell you that as of yesterday (Aug 25th), the organization emailed my “Christian Life Coach Certification” certificate. God did not let me give up. He showed me a story of prayer, patience, and perseverance and how we can do all things THROUGH CHRIST that strengthens us. The course was only supposed to take 8 weeks. It took me 14 months! But…I did it. He did it in me! I Thessalonians 5:24 says, “Faithful is He who calls you, and He also will bring it to pass.”
I know that God is proud of me. I finished! I did what He asked me to do, even when it was hard. Even when I was hurt. Even when I wanted to give up. HE WALKED WITH ME the whole way. And I love Him more because of it. He is SO good. Our God is SO GOOD!!! He rewards perseverance! Galatians 6:9 says “Let us not lose heart in doing good, for in due time we will reap if we do not grow weary.”
Prayer: Lord, thank You for leading me, teaching me, for walking with me, and for loving me along the way! Amen.
