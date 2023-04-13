So Jesus said to the Jews who had believed him, “If you abide in my word, you are truly my disciples, and you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free.” — John 8:31-32 (ESV)

When we as citizens of the United States approach this text. Two words come to mind: Truth and Freedom. We hear it all the time in places such as our court system... “The truth shall set you free.” We yell it at the top of our lungs when we don’t agree with something and decide to blabber out a phrase that we remembered is in the Bible. The scenarios in which we use this claim are endless. However, brothers and sisters, I believe we have forgotten the deeper meaning of Jesus’s words here, as recorded in John’s Gospel. I believe we have forgotten what the Truth really is, so much so that when we in the United States yell “the truth shall set you free,” there’s no freeing truth being proclaimed; rather, we take a profound, ultimately supreme, freeing truth and turn it into a dangerously misconstrued utterance.

