Hygge (pronounced “hoo-guh”) is a Danish tradition. It is a concept that focuses on the idea of coziness in all its many forms and facets. Think about fuzzy socks and a comfy blanket as you sink into your favorite place to sit, curling up next to a crackling fireplace. Hot cocoa, hearty soups, and comfort foods are often associated with hygge.

It is speculated that the word derives from either the Danish word for “comfort,” or another word that means “to embrace.” Either way, we can all relate to the need, especially during this season, to slow down a bit.

King Simpson is the Director of the Logan County Public Library.

