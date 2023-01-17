Hygge (pronounced “hoo-guh”) is a Danish tradition. It is a concept that focuses on the idea of coziness in all its many forms and facets. Think about fuzzy socks and a comfy blanket as you sink into your favorite place to sit, curling up next to a crackling fireplace. Hot cocoa, hearty soups, and comfort foods are often associated with hygge.
It is speculated that the word derives from either the Danish word for “comfort,” or another word that means “to embrace.” Either way, we can all relate to the need, especially during this season, to slow down a bit.
Nature has this down period each year, which is vital to ensuring that everything is ready to flourish and renew during spring. It only makes sense that we should hunker down ourselves, make the very best of it we can, and wait for the return of pretty days.
While I have things to help me find the little pleasures in the dark days of winter: a favorite fleece blanket, comfy clothes, and even my favorite place to lounge, none of it feels right without a good book in my hand. Sure, I could scroll for endless hours on my phone or watch TV. However, there is something about getting cozy and comfortable that just demands I have a physical book in my hand.
The sense of comfort and ease that is inspired by a nice snack, a thick blanket, my dog curled up by my feet, as I turn the yellowed pages of a worn paperback is irreplicable.
This pastime has gotten me through many a dreary winter day and night.
Perhaps during this time, with the wind and nasty weather driving you indoors seeking a warm spot to relax, you find yourself looking to enjoy the simple feeling of warmth and pleasure that a good book can bring.
Your public library is the perfect place to find the next thing on your reading list, no matter what you are looking for. Some like to read stories set in the barren lands of Scandinavia or Alaska to match the inhospitable conditions outside of their window.
Others like to escape their reality and read a book set in a tropical clime. Whatever it is that appeals to you during this season, come look around your library. I bet you’ll find the perfect read to compliment your hygge.
King Simpson is the Director of the Logan County Public Library.
