People around me who had characteristics different from the usual were never looked at by me as different. The differences were simply a part of who they were.
“Blind Bob” did not have a handicap in my opinion. I was sorry that he could not see, but I was fascinated by how he managed his life. He always dressed neatly, loved to be around friends and neighbors, and had such a pleasant spirit. He made me think about what challenges he had to overcome, and caused me to wonder about my determination and attitude should I lose my sight.
My grandmother hummed nearly all the time that she was not talking. Whether she was feeding chickens, darning socks, or rocking in her wicker chair to take a little rest, she hummed. I do not remember her singing, except some childish ditty that I joined in, but humming was as much a part of her as her wavy gray hair that she artistically shaped into a bun.
An uncontrollable habit that I never saw repeated in another person was gently chewing on the tongue. A man in the community kept his jaws slightly moving as his tongue moved from side to side in his mouth. The movement ceased when he talked and did not affect his speech.
A classmate through all of school had a large white streak in her light-brown hair. She made no attempt to cover it up by combing her hair in an unnatural direction. I guess that I was glad not to have a streak in my hair, but I thought her to be no less attractive because of it.
A cousin who lived in another state and visited occasionally was born with a small sixth appendage beside the little finger on the outer side of each hand. Only a tiny scar was visible where each was surgically removed before I was old enough to notice. My mother had told me about the procedure and I was interested in viewing the scars, but I was so very careful not to let my cousin see me looking.
How grateful I am that I paid attention to my parents’ attitude of no stigma attached to bodily marks and differences. Natural features and traits in no way make someone a lesser person--or a better person, as the case might be.
We know that children can be mean to one another. Bullying, making fun, teasing repeatedly, excluding them, and using uncomplimentary terms can warp a tender mind and heart. Adults can be guilty of the same, you know, using their own grown-up versions.
All of us are not without the need to compliment, encourage, include, and accept. It could change a life, and thus the world.
