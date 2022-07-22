People around me who had characteristics different from the usual were never looked at by me as different. The differences were simply a part of who they were.

“Blind Bob” did not have a handicap in my opinion. I was sorry that he could not see, but I was fascinated by how he managed his life. He always dressed neatly, loved to be around friends and neighbors, and had such a pleasant spirit. He made me think about what challenges he had to overcome, and caused me to wonder about my determination and attitude should I lose my sight.

