In a poem Linda Ellis titled “The Dash,” she recalls a man remembering his friend at his funeral and how the man said, “What mattered most of all was the dash” — that tiny line between the birth and death dates on their tombstone.
When taken in perspective, the dash for everyone varies in length. Some are a mere dot, for their life ended before it began. For others, their dash is lengthy and represents more than a century of living. Still others have a dash that, while seemingly short, represents a life lived of varying years and it is one of these shorter dashes that has been heavy on my mind lately.
Few can be as specific about the length of another’s dash as a parent who has lost a child, but this is just my opinion. Fighting back the tears and raw emotion as I type, I find myself focusing more this year on the end of the dash that represented the 22 years 4 months 9 days 3 hours and 25 minutes of my son’s life, which was cut short six years ago this weekend.
He packed more life into his 11,760,685 minutes of living than any other person I’ve ever known, regardless of age. The goals he set were always achieved.
He was a member of his high school marching band’s drum line. He earned the rank of Eagle Scout. His wife was the girl of his dreams and they had two beautiful children to complete their family. He was a volunteer firefighter and was working on following his dream of driving a semi to provide for his family. Yet, none of this mattered in the moment his life ended, for he was taken away from it all.
None of this really bothers me this year like it has in the past. No, this year, what bothers me most on his last day on Earth is something I’m glad I did.
He probably knows now that I lied to him, and his children may never know I lied to their father, but I did and I know it. Without dragging too many unnecessary details into the open, what matters is I lied to my son.
On his last day, my son asked me to watch his children. I know, it’s crazy. I mean, what grandmother who is crazy in love with her grandchildren would tell a lie to not have to spend time with them?
At the same time, I’m thankful that my son’s last day was a day filled with spending time with his two-year-old princess who had him wrapped tightly around her pinky and knew it, and his blonde-version mini-me. He took his family out to dinner and did some early Christmas shopping. He was happy that day and making memories he thought he’d cherish for a long time. I only wish the children were old enough at the time to remember that day on their own.
So, you see, I’m glad I lied to my son and told him I couldn’t watch the children that day.
If you see me this week or next, and I seem a little distracted or a bit frazzled, please be kind — my mind has taken a trip down memory lane to remember a dash belonging to someone whose life was cut too short.
