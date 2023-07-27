RUSNWS-07-27-23-THE DASH

Denise Shoulders

In a poem Linda Ellis titled “The Dash,” she recalls a man remembering his friend at his funeral and how the man said, “What mattered most of all was the dash” — that tiny line between the birth and death dates on their tombstone.

When taken in perspective, the dash for everyone varies in length. Some are a mere dot, for their life ended before it began. For others, their dash is lengthy and represents more than a century of living. Still others have a dash that, while seemingly short, represents a life lived of varying years and it is one of these shorter dashes that has been heavy on my mind lately.

