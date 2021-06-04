Many of you may have seen online the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. It was a glorious occasion with both English traditions and African-American sensibilities. The preacher was the Most Reverend Michael B. Curry, Presiding Bishop of the Episcopal Church. In his impassioned sermon on love he touched on the themes of politics, social justice, civil rights, and quotes from Martin Luther King, Jr. One of his many fine statements was, “If it’s not about love, it’s not about God.”
This statement expresses a great truth since the source of love is God himself. A scripture passage that says it so well is from First John: “Beloved, let us love one another, because love is from God; everyone who loves is born of God and knows God. Whoever does not love does not know God, for God is love.” (4:7-8) Many other passages in the Bible speak of love including the Ten Commandments and the Summary of the Law. Jesus said: “You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, all your soul, all your mind and all your strength. This is the first and great commandment. And the second is like it: Love your neighbor as yourself.” (Matt. 22:37-40)
This news is not new for Christians and many other religious people. At the wedding, as the camera turned to royalty and other dignitaries, there seemed to be a look on some faces as if they were thinking, “Haven’t we heard this before?” The answer, of course, is yes. But living life with impassioned love is frequently forgotten. Bishop Curry invited those present at the ceremony and the millions who would hear his message online to imagine: “Imagine our homes and families where love is the way. Imagine business and commerce where love is the way. Imagine this tired old world where love is the way. When love is the way — unselfish, sacrificial, redemptive. When love is the way, then no child will go to bed hungry in this world ever again. When love is the way, we will let justice roll down like a mighty stream and righteousness like an ever-flowing brook. When love is the way, poverty will become history. When love is the way, the earth will be a sanctuary.” He gave many more examples of how love is meant to be the way for our activities with one another, in our nation, and in the world.
For us, the first place to encourage new energy for love can be right here in Logan County and the places where we live and work. Love is to be lived in our daily lives. “If it’s not about love, it’s not about God.”
Editor’s Note: This column was originally published on June 1, 2018.
