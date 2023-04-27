For the last 20 years, the citizens of Auburn have been visiting Erdene Hughes at their local branch of the Logan County Public Library to receive some of the best customer service around. A longtime member of the Auburn community, Erdene has been a steadfast employee and a great friend to many.
Erdene began her career with the library on March 17, 2003 and finished it on March 17, 2023. She has watched many folks come and go. Some children grew up, then started bringing their own children in to see Ms. Erdene. The librarians at our branches have a unique position. Unlike at our main location, they are responsible for it all. If it is going to get done, it is up to them to do it (or report it to someone to get fixed). They check out items, clean, answer questions, and make sure the specific needs of the members of their community are acknowledged and met.
