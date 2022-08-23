RUSNWS-08-23-22 Simpson Column 1

King Simpson working on his column with his “muse” by his side. Peanut Butter Simpson never strays far from her dad when he is on the couch.

I will admit it—I am officially a “crazy dog dad.” If you haven’t been around me in quite some time, you might be surprised to learn this, and wonder just what changed. While I have always liked dogs, over the past few years, I have gone completely gaga over pooches. The catalyst for this change is a shaggy, sweet pound puppy named Peanut Butter. She is a wire-haired dachshund mix we adopted from the Logan County Humane Society in 2019, and for such a small critter, she has become a big part of our family.

If you have a special dog (or dogs) in your life, mark your calendars for August 26th, as we celebrate National Dog Day. This observance is a perfect opportunity to celebrate “Man’s Best Friend,” and all of the wonderful ways dogs make an impact on our lives.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.