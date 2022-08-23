I will admit it—I am officially a “crazy dog dad.” If you haven’t been around me in quite some time, you might be surprised to learn this, and wonder just what changed. While I have always liked dogs, over the past few years, I have gone completely gaga over pooches. The catalyst for this change is a shaggy, sweet pound puppy named Peanut Butter. She is a wire-haired dachshund mix we adopted from the Logan County Humane Society in 2019, and for such a small critter, she has become a big part of our family.
If you have a special dog (or dogs) in your life, mark your calendars for August 26th, as we celebrate National Dog Day. This observance is a perfect opportunity to celebrate “Man’s Best Friend,” and all of the wonderful ways dogs make an impact on our lives.
We have a book for the dog-lover in all of us at your local library. If you are looking for an inspirational, touching tale about a canine companion, try out “Saving Sadie: How a Dog No One Wanted Inspired the World” by Joal Derse Dauer. Sadie’s story begins with a heartbreaking tale here in Kentucky, but she ends up finding love and making an impact across the planet. For reading that is more lighthearted, check out “Woody, the Kentucky Wiener” and “Woody, the Kentucky Wiener: Tales from the Bluegrass,” both located in the children’s section.
If your dog could use a little extra instruction and discipline, the library has many dog training books, whether a general overview of the topic or even on specific aspects such as house training and working with a new puppy. If your dog is well-mannered but you still want to teach them a thing or two, check out “The Complete Idiot’s Guide to Dog Tricks.” This book series with a shocking title promises to help anyone learn a new skill, regardless of his or her intellect.
Of course, not every pooch is a pet. I have a lot of respect for “working dogs” and those who take the time to train them properly. These dogs are completely devoted to their humans, often helping them perform tasks that they cannot do for themselves. We even have a book titled “Training Your Diabetic-Alert Dog.” Dogs are amazing creatures!
If you’re thinking of getting a dog, we have a selection of breed-specific books where you can learn about all of the considerations that must be taken into account when making this decision. After all, choosing a dog is, hopefully, the choice of a long-term companion. You want to make sure the breed you select is the right temperament and energy level for your personality and lifestyle. While there are many dog breed books in the adult section, you can find plenty in the children’s section as well. In fact, just this month we received a shipment of shiny new dog books on different breeds, all written for young readers. However, if you are coming in to check out the new dachshund book, you will have to wait until I am done with that one!
As National Dog Day approaches, think about the many great thing dogs mean to us. If you have a dog or are thinking about getting one, check out some of the titles I mentioned above. If you do not have a dog, but are a fan, you can always help out our local humane society. They would appreciate any donations, and they always have plenty of opportunities for short- and long-term volunteers to help them in their mission to provide a safe, comfortable place for the homeless animals in their care until they can find them a loving, forever home.
King Simpson is the Director of the Logan County Public Library.
