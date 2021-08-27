Regularly sitting down to eat as a family has many benefits for the body, mind, and family dynamics. More frequent family meals are linked with more nutritious eating habits, better academic performance in school, greater feelings of connection with the family, and better communication and problem-solving skills. More frequent family meals are also linked with fewer feelings of depression or less use of drugs or alcohol. While this all sounds great, the reality of trying to get everyone happily around the table may feel near impossible. Here are some tips to help you design family meals that work for you.
Family meals look different for every family. This includes who is at the table and what you eat. Families come in all shapes and sizes. Some families live together, and others do not. If one adult is eating with children, that counts as a family meal. For those who live alone, family meals are possible by creating plans to dine with friends or family. Food for family meals can be made from scratch, but it can also be prepared by heating up leftovers. Family meals can occur at a dining room table or on a blanket on the floor. You get to decide
Create a routine that is flexible. Pick a day of the week, time of day, and place or space for your snack or meal. Treat it like a commitment you would not skip, and stick to it over time. Family meals are not limited to dinner. As you create your routine, think about the schedules and ages of those living in your home. Pick a day and time when most everyone can get together. Breakfast and after-school snacks are a nice alternative to the dinner meal.
Keep it simple and short. We may think of family meals as special occasion or holiday meals that last for hours. The reality is the benefits of family meals come from how often they happen, not how long they last. Whether you have busy schedules or young children with short attention spans, everyone will benefit from keeping meals short and sweet. A simple plan for pulling together a nutritious meal is to offer at least one fruit and vegetable, a grain (preferably whole), and lean protein or dairy. When you cook, consider making extra that can be repurposed for leftovers later in the week.
Make it special. The time spent eating together is quality time for checking in with one another and making plans. Creating a positive atmosphere during family meals can make it a special part of the day everyone looks forward to. If you are worried about what to talk about, visit the link below for suggestions for starting silly and serious conversations for all ages.
These reminders can help you lower the bar and reframe expectations for making family meals part of your weekly routine. Some family meals are better than no family meals. Take some time to plan your next family meal so that you all can reap the benefits.
Source: Courtney Luecking, Extension Specialist for Nutrition and Health
