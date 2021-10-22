I was recently pondering on our design as human beings. Specifically, the heart. When I tell someone, “I love you!”, in physical terms, it really doesn’t mean anything. My “heart” that I’m referring to is a place of feeling, emotion, and love, not the physical heart which is the muscle that pumps blood throughout our body. It can’t “feel” anything except what is physical. So, what “heart” are we referring to?
Recently, there have been more deaths than I can ever recall experiencing in my entire life. So many, at all different ages, have been taken by surprise and their lives cut short. What stands out to me is how different the body is when it is separated from the soul.
The mobile dictionary says that the soul is the spirit or immaterial part of man, the seat of human personality, intellect, will, and emotions, regarded as an entity that survives the body after death. (Christianity) the spiritual part of a person, capable of redemption from the power of sin through divine grace.
The Bible says, “It is better to go to a house of mourning than to go to a house of feasting, because that is the end of every man, and the living takes it to heart. Eccl 7:2
What I want to point out very clearly today is that when your soul is separated from your body at death, your soul continues to live. Our bodies really are just a temporary vessel to house our soul here on earth. You will live on. The question is, who have you chosen to live for? This makes the difference where your soul goes at the point of death. Once you’ve passed on, you’ve made your final choice whether you realize it or not.
If you’re unsure of where you stand right now, accept Jesus as your Lord and Savior right now. You have a choice to accept Him! He has already done the work in showing up on the cross to offer His life as a living sacrifice to you. Will you accept His free gift of salvation?
For the wages of sin is death, but the free gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord. Rom 6:23
God loves you (John 3:16), you are a sinner (Rom 3:23), but God will forgive you (I John 1:9), Jesus died for all (Is 53:6). Accept Jesus as your personal Savior (Rom 10:9)
Prayer: Lord, convict the hearts of those who don’t know you so they will be saved! Amen.
Karen Logan is a Christian Life Coach, Author & CEO of Yes, You Can Girl!, a Christian Ministry for Women.
