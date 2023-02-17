My great-grandmother, Della Young was born on Feb. 9, 1898. She could relate stories like, “the sinking of the Titanic.“ I felt blessed to have a walking, talking history, book for a grandmother. She talked about her girlhood days and her courtship with my great-grandfather, “Daddy Dan.“ He lost his father at a young age and had to work on the farm to care for his mother and a house full of siblings.
Daddy Dan was courting my great granny‘s sister, Beauhlah. My great granny out-looked and out-charmed her sister. She and daddy Dan had a long courtship before “getting hitched.” The two became best friends, saving intimacy for marriage. Daddy Dan couldn’t afford the traditional candy and flowers, but he gave granny the best gift of all, his heart.
Daddy Dan did give granny a pretty set of pink China doll dishes. I cherish those heirlooms to this day.
Granny became Daddy Dan’s child bride at 14 years young. Married life on the farm wasn’t an easy life, but she managed. Granny cooked for the field hands and became a good country cook. My grandmother, Elizabeth Duncan came along a few years later. Baby Elizabeth was the first child born at South Union after the “Shakers” left, or so, I was told. Years of hard labor on the farm passed by with hardships and blessings. After a number of years, my grandparents moved to Russellville. My grandmother grew up and married Gordon Burchett. They had two sons: Dorris and Jackie, and my mama, Betty. My biological mother trained as a nurse and was a busy career girl. Like other young girls, she was trying to figure out life.
At the time of my birth, and early childhood, I saw my home with my grandparents, Mr. and Miss Dan Duncan, and grandmother, Elizabeth Burchett. My great-granny had worked at the sewing plant for a number of years, but retired to become a full-time mother to me. Granny Liz worked at Kuhns 5 and Dime. Daddy Dan worked for the city, the fire department, police department, and retired from the street department.
I was blessed to have a home with parents who had lived and loved together for 65 plus years. Every day I saw a love that had lasted through good times and bad times, standing the test of time. I grew up knowing what true love is. Passion and romance are pleasant things, but true love is a blessing that never fades or goes away. True love is the real “love story.“
