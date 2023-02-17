My great-grandmother, Della Young was born on Feb. 9, 1898. She could relate stories like, “the sinking of the Titanic.“ I felt blessed to have a walking, talking history, book for a grandmother. She talked about her girlhood days and her courtship with my great-grandfather, “Daddy Dan.“ He lost his father at a young age and had to work on the farm to care for his mother and a house full of siblings.

Daddy Dan was courting my great granny‘s sister, Beauhlah. My great granny out-looked and out-charmed her sister. She and daddy Dan had a long courtship before “getting hitched.” The two became best friends, saving intimacy for marriage. Daddy Dan couldn’t afford the traditional candy and flowers, but he gave granny the best gift of all, his heart.

