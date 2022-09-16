All seasons were created special and to be enjoyed.

Spring is the time when everything is fresh and green with flowers in abundance. Birds are singing their happy little songs. As it is in nature, “Springtime“ in our lives is a happy time when we are young. Children play without a care in the world. Teenagers and young adults are figuring out dating and life in general. As teenagers, we think we’ve got it all figured out, but soon find out we don’t. When we are at this stage of life, we seldom think a day ahead.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.