All seasons were created special and to be enjoyed.
Spring is the time when everything is fresh and green with flowers in abundance. Birds are singing their happy little songs. As it is in nature, “Springtime“ in our lives is a happy time when we are young. Children play without a care in the world. Teenagers and young adults are figuring out dating and life in general. As teenagers, we think we’ve got it all figured out, but soon find out we don’t. When we are at this stage of life, we seldom think a day ahead.
Soon “Summer“ arrives. The days are sunny and warm, filled with much activity. The wise young adults are getting more serious about their future which includes selecting a college and major or a vocation. Dating is not just a game for fun, it means getting to know a possible mate. After years of education in preparation; it’s time for graduating and getting a real job. The dating process has narrowed it down to that perfect mate to marry and have children with. Children start coming and the years move by quickly. In no time at all, your children are grown, having their own children.
Fall approaches and green leaves turn beautiful colors. The days are mellow and warm, the nights pleasant. At this point in life, couples are empty-nesters but are happy for their adult children to have made their own life. Grandchildren are enjoyed very much without the responsibility of raising them.
Winter brings scenes of white snowy beauty. In this season, your spouse becomes a constant companion. Talks together help couples to share and relive happy memories.
The conclusion is made that no matter the season, “Life is good!“
