I write to carry out in print what the Holy Spirit guides me to say. I pray that you will read this with an open heart and an open mind as you continue to make decisions and set priorities for your own family. May Jesus always come first.
There’s an ongoing conversation among children and adults this time of year as to whether or not Santa is real. Kids are taught from an early age to believe in a jolly old man that lives in a faraway fairytale land that will bring them gifts if they’re good throughout the year.
I wonder though, as Santa is taught in the home, why is this tradition carried on with such a high level of importance? His story is shared for generations without a second thought. We don’t want our children to miss out on the fun that everyone else is having. We tell them all the stories and make sure we take them to see him and have pictures made.
I remember a time when my daughter’s teacher corrected her at school when she was little because she told another child that Santa wasn’t real. I’ve since taught my children that just because we don’t do Santa does not mean we should ruin it for others. I found it hard, however, that my daughter got reprimanded for telling the truth. It really made me question our priorities as a people.
Santa is fun for a while. They will get presents and they’ll go to the events. It will end with the year. But what about the opportunity to tell them what Christmas is really about, sharing a story of love that will change their lives forever, that lasts all throughout the year, for years to come, and even long after they’re gone from this earth?
That story is about Jesus, the Savior of the world! When you begin telling your children about the hope in Jesus Christ, the love of God will pour into their little souls, and through the Holy Spirit, a seed will be planted in their heart. A seed that will begin to grow over time and one day, when they’re old enough, they’ll prayerfully accept Jesus’s gift of love as He died on the cross for them, giving them an eternal gift. More than anything we could ever give here on earth; He gave us the gift of Him.
As a parent of three children, I have never regretted sharing the Truth about Christmas with my children. There was only one thing that really mattered to me when it all came down to it… that my children never questioned if Mama or Daddy were telling the truth: about Jesus, about Santa, about anything.
May He increase and we decrease this season. I love you all, Merry Christmas everyone!
Verse: “Now who is there to harm you if you are zealous for what is good? But even if you should suffer for righteousness’ sake, you will be blessed. Have no fear of them, nor be troubled, but in your hearts honor Christ the Lord as holy, always being prepared to make a defense to anyone who asks you for a reason for the hope that is in you; yet do it with gentleness and respect, having a good conscience, so that, when you are slandered, those who revile your good behavior in Christ may be put to shame. For it is better to suffer for doing good, if that should be God’s will, than for doing evil. — I Peter 3:13-17
Prayer: Jesus, thank you for coming to earth, living as an example for us and dying on the cross for our sins. I pray that we seek Your Truth today. Draw near to us, Lord. Amen
Karen C. Logan is a Christian Coach, Author, Speaker & CEO of Yes, You Can Girl!, a Christian Ministry for Women.
