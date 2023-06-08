There was a time as a child when I thought the future would never arrive. Now, all my future is mostly in the past. I remember a time when I dreaded the long night because tomorrow seemed so far away. But, once I fell asleep that dreaded long night was gone in an instant, then as if by magic, there appeared a brand new day. Our lives pass in the very same way it seems. One day we think that old age is something that will happen someday in the far foggy future, then overnight we have arrived and the next day, old age is almost over.

We often longed for the future and wished our young lives away. We hungered for the time when there would be no more school, we would be on our own, answer to no one, and do as we pleased. Then in a flash that future was upon us and in our work-a-day world, we continued to wish our long weeks away. When Friday came around, at last, we could be sure, Monday morning would be back in a flash.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.