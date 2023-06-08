There was a time as a child when I thought the future would never arrive. Now, all my future is mostly in the past. I remember a time when I dreaded the long night because tomorrow seemed so far away. But, once I fell asleep that dreaded long night was gone in an instant, then as if by magic, there appeared a brand new day. Our lives pass in the very same way it seems. One day we think that old age is something that will happen someday in the far foggy future, then overnight we have arrived and the next day, old age is almost over.
We often longed for the future and wished our young lives away. We hungered for the time when there would be no more school, we would be on our own, answer to no one, and do as we pleased. Then in a flash that future was upon us and in our work-a-day world, we continued to wish our long weeks away. When Friday came around, at last, we could be sure, Monday morning would be back in a flash.
When our children are born we cannot envision them as adults, but all too soon they have grown up and are on their own. Next, we anticipate being debt free and our future retirement that will give us some much-needed rest. Soon we look back on our lives that passed way too quickly and find all we have left are precious memories of the past.
I know that time is constant and never slows down or speeds up, but that is not the way it seems to me. Now, days slip away quicker than the hours once did, and the years roll around with such amazing speed that it is mind-boggling.
God in his infinite wisdom knew before time began just how our constant time could appear to be so fickle. In James 4:14 we read “For what is your life? It is even a vapor that appears for a little time, then vanishes away.” Job 14 tells us “Man that is born of woman is of few days and full of trouble. He comes forth like a flower and is cut down; he flees also as a shadow and continues not.”
Since our only real future consists of eternal life hereafter, we should make sure we are preparing for that future. We will either spend eternity in heaven with God, or in hell with Satan, there is no third choice, so prepare now and prepare wisely. Choose the narrow gate for the wide gate leads only to destruction (Matt. 7:13-14).
