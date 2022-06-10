Some things I can always be counted on to forget. A spot in my line of vision on the car windshield can’t be erased by the automatic washer and wiper blades. I want to wet a paper towel and take care of it as soon as I get home. When I park, I zip right out of the car and into the house, never thinking another thought about the spot on the windshield until I get in for the next trip. That time, I’m running too late to stop and do the job, and the same scenario plays out again and again.
On rare occasions when I am in an organizing mood I will take note that an often-used item is on a closet shelf. Why is it not stored with others of its kind in the bottom dresser drawer? This motivational question leads me to put it in the drawer. I feel so proud and organized as I move away and back to work, but at the same time, I’m counting on myself not to find it the next time I need it. Sure enough, when I reach for it in the illogical usual place in the closet, I am stricken with surprise when it’s not there. Then a faint recollection of having moved it crosses my mind but does not provide where to. I am operating exactly as I knew I would. I can count on me.
It is a real pleasure for me to loan a book to a friend who shares the same reading interests that I have. Often the person is reluctant to borrow it, but I assure him/her it is okay. I even add, “No hurry in returning it; take your time and enjoy.” I sincerely meant all that, but a still small voice from past experience tells me that I will forget who it was that borrowed the book. I play back possibilities of who it might have been, but I’m never sure. Asking around among my friends and family seems rather improper, especially since it doesn’t matter. I don’t need the book immediately; I’m simply searching to satisfy my curiosity and maybe once to outdo my forgetting trait that is firmly entrenched and functioning.
Even more exasperating is the fact that I recognize and understand that this most capable ability of mine to forget is always active and applying itself. I’ll never get around it. Why don’t I immediately write down these happenings for later reference and thus avoid my natural frustration? I would also receive such satisfaction from taking action against my troublesome forgetting ability. The reason? I forget to.
