Kentucky’s mildly suspenseful midterm election season went late into the night before some final results were known but didn’t deliver any huge surprises.

In his effort to unseat incumbent U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, Charles Booker’s promise to “shock the world” barely registered as an electoral tremor.

Andrew McNeill is a visiting policy fellow at the Bluegrass Institute for Public Policy Solutions. He can be reached at amcneill@freedomkentucky.com. Read previous columns at www.bipps.org.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.