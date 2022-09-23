Kentuckians, in general, have about the same risk of catching COVID-19 as they did a week ago, with 93% of the state’s counties at a high or medium risk of transmission and The New York Times ranking Kentucky second among the states for new coronavirus cases in the last seven days.

Last week, 92% of the state’s counties were at high or medium risk. And even though the latest COVID-19 risk map, issued Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, shows some shift among counties moving to a lower level of risk of Covid-19, most of the state’s counties remain in the high- and medium-risk groups.

