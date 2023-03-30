On that great day of judgment, when we all stand before the Judge of all humanity for all eternity, I don’t want anyone I have known to say, “You never told me what God requires of me to be saved.” If you are offended by this biblical teaching, I won’t be offended at all, for I will have done my part (Mark 16:15-16). When you read this rather long discourse, please read the quoted scriptures also. This is not my opinion, it is straight from the Word of God, which is all truth.

Like so many, are you confused about what God requires of us to be saved? If so, I can see why, we are bombarded daily with some saying one thing and some another. Some proclaim the end of the world on a certain date, and when that date passes, they set another, and then another. One preacher claims one thing and another preaches something entirely different. The religious world is full of doctrines and contradictions, so how do we separate fact from fiction? Since we all seek the truth and we know God’s word is truth (John 17:17). I suggest that we simply go back to His word and see what He has to say about salvation. The book of Acts is filled with many excellent examples of how God saved people while the apostles of Jesus were still actively teaching and preaching on earth.

