Jesus warns us to beware of false prophets which come to us in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly they are ravening wolves. He says we shall know them by their fruits (Matt. 7:15-16). What does he mean by their fruits? In this instance he is obviously speaking of the words and messages they are bringing. Warning us to diligently check out what anyone tells us by the word of God. A perfect example is when Paul and Silas brought the message of the cross to the Jews in Berea, they received their words with readiness of mind and searched the scriptures daily to see if these things were so (Acts 17:11).
When Paul preached to the Gentiles in Rome, he said he hoped to have fruit among them also (Rom. 1:13). The fruit here simply refers to those taught and brought to Christ. So therefore sometimes fruit refers to Christians. Then in Galatians 5:22-23, the fruit of the spirit is detailed as love, joy, peace, long-suffering, gentleness, goodness, faith, meekness, and temperance. Here the fruit is the behavior of Christians, their actions and attitudes. In worship, we as Christians, offer the fruit of our lips to God the Father. (Heb. 13:15). Here we see that our fruit is the worship and praise toward our Heavenly Father. James tells us that the fruit of righteousness is sown in peace of them that make peace (James 3:18). Now we see that making peace between believers and even making peace between believers and non-believers is a fruit.
We can see then that the fruits of a Christian is anything we produce to the glory of God. That includes worship, seeking and teaching the lost, helping the needy, as well as our personal interactions with individuals, especially in their times of need. Another fruit is the face and attitude of our lives that we outwardly show to the world, in the bad times as well as the good times, showing our complete faith and trust in the Lord. The fruits of a Christian are wide and varied as we each travel down this short rough road, known as life. We can be sure our fruits will be tested one day. Each one’s work will become clear, for the Day will declare it, because it will be revealed by fire, and the fire will test each one’s work, of what sort it is (I Cor. 3:13).. Why not try to make sure your fruits will stand up to that ultimate test of God’s righteous judgment. Then may we hear on that final day, “Well done good and faithful servant, enter into the joy of thy Lord.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.