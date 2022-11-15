I wish to commend our new court clerk, Ms. Stacy Watkins for her leadership and organizational skills in conducting our latest election. This could have not been accomplished without such a fine staff and the many workers who also did a very professional job.
Upon arrival to vote at the Extension Office, I noticed the line was outside the door. To my surprise and joy, I had my ballot in my hand and ready to vote within two to three minutes. I did not realize there were many different ballots depending on where you reside. The workers were so well-organized and efficient in running the election process.
