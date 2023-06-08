It was wedding week at Flint Ridge, and we were very busy preparing for this event. Adam was still cleaning up downed trees and limbs from the previous storms, trying to get all looking good. We have mowed, planted flowers, cleaned, and polished up the place in anticipation of the upcoming nuptials.
Saturday arrived and the hustle and bustle was on as we put on the final touches. The bride had her family and friends there setting everything up, adorning the house with all the beautiful florals, roses, and greenery. It was almost magical looking around at all they completed.
All arrived for the ceremony, they had all the white chairs set up in the front yard overlooking the wheat field, it was truly lovely. This vision brought back memories of when I first looked upon Flint Ridge back in 1979. Man was it different then. When we drove around the first curve approaching the McCuddy place, we drove into the massive tunnel of old trees that hovered over the pavement with the branches, so large and thick, connecting all together over the top of the road, letting in very little sunlight. It was very creepy reminding you of Sleepy Hollow. Then about a quarter of a mile on the dark abyss, you would come upon Flint Ridge Drive. This gravel lane, at that time, was also lined with many old large trees welcoming you to the home place. Boy has it changed over the last 44 years.
The wedding this past weekend was beautiful and watching this brought back memories of our wedding, it was not at the McCuddy home but down the road at Berea Church, which has connections to the McCuddy family. Adam and I married 40 years ago this month. After we married, we moved into the Old Fuqua home place, which the Scales had bought in 1980. I had spoken of the Old Fuqua home before; it is located two miles north of Flint Ridge. The Fuqua’s and McCuddy’s had become connected by marriage close to 200 years ago. The Fuqua cemetery is located on the property with half the graves being my cousins from that union many years ago.
Soon after we moved in, we received a call from my cousin Stephen Fuqua. He told us when he heard Adam and I had moved into the house, he wanted to call and let us know how happy he was as it made him feel like the home was “back in the family.” We were able to meet his daughters, Samantha and Suzanne Fuqua, earlier this year, and that was such as good visit. They shared so many memories with us. I have said many times how little incidents can bring back so many memories. This weekend was one of those times, working in the yard and the ceremony really had my emotions stirred.
8 oz cream cheese, well softened
2/3 cup finely shredded parmesan cheese
1-14 oz can quartered artichoke hearts, well-drained and chopped (squeeze to drain excess liquid)
6 oz frozen spinach, thawed, squeeze to drain the excess liquid (may need to do this a couple of times)
1 garlic clove, minced about 1 tsp
½ cup shredded mozzarella cheese
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a small (1 quart) baking dish with nonstick cooking spray.
In a mixing bowl stir together cream cheese, sour cream, mayo, garlic, parmesan, and mozzarella.
Stir in artichokes and spinach
Spread the mixture evenly into the prepared baking dish. Bake in preheated oven until heated through and melts — about 20 minutes.
Serve warm with tortilla chips, crackers, or toasted baguette slices.
Becky Scales is a columnist living in Logan County. She writes about her family, history, and the delicious recipes she prepares in her kitchen at the Flint Ridge-McCuddy Home, one of the oldest homes in Logan County, built in 1804, and owned by her family since 1829.
