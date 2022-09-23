If, as Assistant Principal Kevin Crosby claimed when the new $84.5 million Tates Creek High School opened in Lexington on the first day of school, “students deserve a building like this,” then didn’t Fayette County taxpayers also deserve a better case from their local board of education before it voted to raise property tax rates again?

Simply claiming current revenues are insufficient to meet the district’s educational and capital needs doesn’t cut it. Solid verification is needed.

