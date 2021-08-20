Remind me again

My methods of reminding myself to do things are breaking down. I suppose they have been in place so long that I fail to be motivated by them.
It used to be that I could place an item in my path toward the door if I wanted to be sure to take it with me. Now I calmly step over it and leave it behind. Same principle if I’m moving it from one room to another. I may casually wonder why it is in that unusual spot but I do not struggle to figure out why until I look for it in the traditional place and it is missing.
Writing notes to myself as reminders is a must. Routine work is interrupted a lot by my jumping up to write a note to do something before the thought slips away, maybe never to return. Yet, I do not consult the notes. So many are stacked up by my reading chair and on the kitchen counter that the one I should be looking at is probably buried toward the bottom. Going through them periodically reminds me of the things I forgot to do on a timely basis. Some notes I cannot read because of my careless handwriting.
Calendars big enough to write on are a must for the wall and carrying in my tote bag or purse. I depend on them greatly to get me to appointments, help me remember birthdays, and pay the taxes. But they are not foolproof. I do have to look at them if they are to help!
Garbage pickup day is clearly noted, but I fail to pay attention until I hear the truck turning around and pulling off without my full container, still parked and hidden behind the house.
Timers are great reminder devices. Many are mobile, and I can easily take one along with me if I am going to be out of sight of the place I need to be at a crucial moment. But as I have indicated, the familiar sound it gives has been with me so long that I tune it out and ignore the purpose of its alert--until I smell the food scorching, or miss the beginning of a program on TV that I really wanted to watch.
Soliciting other persons to be my reminder helpers seems reasonable, but it rarely works. Driving along with a friend, I ask her to remind me to turn off at the next exit and I’ll show her a new community development; she hasn’t seen it yet. A daughter is visiting, and I tell her to remind me to give her back the book I borrowed from her; it still is lying on the table.
I do not yet have any of those electronic instruments that speak reminders. When they arrive in my life, I’m sure I will develop a way to disregard their telling me what to do.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.