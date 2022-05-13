In Luke Chapter 12, we read the parable of a certain rich man who’s land produced plentifully. And he said to himself, “What shall I do for I have no room to store my fruits?” Then he said, “I will pull down my barns and build greater and there I will store all my fruits and goods.”
And I will say to my soul, “Thou has much goods laid up for many years, take thine ease, eat, drink, and be merry.” But God said unto him, “Thou fool, this night thy soul shall be required of thee, then whose shall those things be which thou has provided?” So is he that lays up treasures for himself and is not rich toward God. Life is more than meat and the body is more than raiment. But rather seek ye the kingdom of God and all these things will be added unto you. Lay up for yourselves treasure in heaven, for where your treasure is there will your heart be also. Fear not little flock for it is your Fathers good pleasure to give you the kingdom.
From this discourse of Jesus, we can clearly see that all the riches of this earth matter very little. We know that we brought nothing into this world and we can take nothing out.(I Tim. 6:7) We realize this is ever so true with all material things, but spiritual things are a different matter, for when we are born our soul is pristine and contains absolutely no sin. As we live our lives we accumulate sin through our transgression of God’s laws. Those sins must be disposed of through baptism for the remission of sins. On the day of Pentecost when the Jews realized they had killed the Son of God, they were pricked in their hearts and asked, “What shall we do?” Then Peter said unto them, “Repent and be baptized every one of you for the remission of sins.” (Acts 2:37-38). If one is outside the church, the kingdom of God, the body of Christ, when we die all this unremitted sin will go with us to the hereafter and to that great day of judgment. Since no sin at all can in nowise enter heaven (Rev. 21:27), where will that leave those with sin? May I implore you to observe the lateness of the hour and realize how swiftly the night of eternity is coming on. Obey the gospel of Jesus Christ and be added to His Body today, be saved before it becomes eternally too late.
