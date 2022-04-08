It is very important to me as I write these articles a few times a month that I share with you a real picture of what God is doing with me personally. I’m not perfect. My walk is just that, a walk. I’m trying every single day. But I can’t wait, each and every time He shows up and reveals Himself to me, to share it with you, just how good He really is. He continues to show His love and grace when I don’t deserve it. He continues to be there for me and helps me to see things in a different light. He is my teacher.
In recent months, I’ve felt the Lord lay on my heart to quiet my spirit, to “out serve” one another in love (especially regarding my family), and to be the hands of feet of Jesus. I felt Him drawing me to a specific individual, strongly. I met with her and poured my heart out about what God is doing in my life and what He is laying on my heart. Through that conversation, I realized I’m lacking the part of ministry where I become the hands and feet of Jesus by serving those in need and sharing the gospel with them one-on-one. This person does this every day and God is leading me to learn from her.
Meanwhile, as most of you know, I quit my full-time job last year to go into ministry. The biggest transition I’ve experienced is going back to being in the home full-time, and even though I’m “working”, my family had to come first. It was hard for me because I had “worked” outside the home for several years, worked hard, and loved working. Being a housewife was not on my list of things I enjoyed.
Then God showed up, again. Over the last several months, He’s shown me a new appreciation for serving my family, and that it’s MY family and it’s an HONOR to serve them. I’ve had good days and bad days. On my bad days, I found myself resentful of having to do all the meals, grocery shopping, dishes, laundry, house cleaning…and having to work the ministry. It is definitely a battle God is helping me fight. I’ve done better over time but still complain from time to time about having to do everything.
Within a few days of seeking out my friend and asking for her help, God gave me a profound message, it was simple and to the point, a wake-up kind of lesson I needed to hear… “I can’t serve and be the hands and feet to others while at the same time griping and complaining about serving my own family.” Ouch! Yes, it hit me right between the eyes. He’s right! And I’m so grateful that He cares enough about me to tell me the truth. So, will I get it right from here on out? Maybe. But I can tell you that God changed my heart in that moment. My family, serving my family; my husband, and my children, they come first. They are my first ministry. Before reaching others, before helping others, I am to nurture and care for those I love most, first!
This story may sound kind of silly to some, where being a wife and mother come first naturally, but maybe there’s someone out there that needs to hear this same message. When we put God first, He helps us to get everything else in order.
Prayer: Lord, thank You for Your tender, straightforward message this week. May our hearts always be ready to receive what you have for us to learn as we draw near to you.
Verse: …but if a man does not know how to manage his own household, how will he take care of the church of God? I Timothy 3:5
Karen C. Logan, Christian Coach, Author, Speaker, CEO. Yes, You Can Girl! is Christian Ministry for Women.
