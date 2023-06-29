Why do we forget?
I know I am like most people with other things in life going on around us. But there are a few who remember those that came before us, and risk their lives, or even lost their lives to make this nation we live in today.
Updated: June 29, 2023 @ 3:38 pm
You may be one that doesn’t like the way many events are going in our country today, but we should never forget the men and women that stood up to ensure the freedom we have today. From Bunker Hill to the different posts throughout the world, our veterans, and active duty personnel answer their nation’s call — right or wrong. They followed orders.
This past Memorial Day, only a handful remembered our fallen heroes. Out of 28,000 citizens in Logan County, only about 100 showed respect at the different events in our area. Wherever it was, placing flags on the graves, or at a service to honor those who protected our way of life. Are we really grateful or did we forget, or even just don’t care? After all, we get a day off from work, had a cookout with our family, or just sat and watched TV. Only a few took the time to honor our brave men and women who made this day possible.
Headed by the local American Legion Post, we would like to thank those who helped place flags on the resting places of our departed heroes. Members of the local Cub Scouts, Girl Scouts, Boy Scout Troops, veterans themselves, sons, daughters, grandchildren, wives, husbands, brothers, and sisters of those pasted that help make and maintain “One Nation under God.”
Beaux Gibson, Clayton Gibson, Aden Gibson, Carter Gibson, Carlil Gibson, Carmyn Gibson, Tommy, Burchett, Amber Smith, Ian Simpson, King Simpson, Jeanne Moberly, Austin Moberly, Corbin Russka, Jim Marney, Dominic Haight, Angie Fortner, Christopher Rogers, Cherrie Lester, Zander Haycraft, Krymson Farmer, Jim Snyder, Bob Boutwell, William Boutwell, Kip Black, Ann Black, Kenneth Lewis, Jeff Gillespie, and Tom Riffle.
Together, we can still take pride in our nation through our actions, so those who follow us will never forget.
Tom Riffle
For God and Country
Sons of the American Legion
