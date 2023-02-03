Travel back with me, if you will, to January of 1998. The Eagles were inducted into the Rock ‘n Roll Hall of Fame, Titanic racked up at the Golden Globes, Michael Jordan retired (again), and President Bill Clinton was in hot water over his personal affairs. The majority of us had never been on the internet, and owning a cell phone was not yet an assumption. Can you picture it?

An important change happened at the Logan County Public Library during that time. On January 5, 1998, our own Shelly Turner joined the library staff. Shelly began her time at the library working at the public services desk. According to a March 3, 1998 article in this newspaper, Shelly enjoyed answering reference questions, one of which was “what color were George Washington’s eyes?”

King Simpson is the Director of the Logan County Public Library.

