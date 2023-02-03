Travel back with me, if you will, to January of 1998. The Eagles were inducted into the Rock ‘n Roll Hall of Fame, Titanic racked up at the Golden Globes, Michael Jordan retired (again), and President Bill Clinton was in hot water over his personal affairs. The majority of us had never been on the internet, and owning a cell phone was not yet an assumption. Can you picture it?
An important change happened at the Logan County Public Library during that time. On January 5, 1998, our own Shelly Turner joined the library staff. Shelly began her time at the library working at the public services desk. According to a March 3, 1998 article in this newspaper, Shelly enjoyed answering reference questions, one of which was “what color were George Washington’s eyes?”
After some time at the desk working public services, Shelly transferred to the back office. She now serves as the acquisition librarian. This means she oversees the ordering of all items, as well as managing the collection and removing outdated materials or those in disrepair. She also plays a key role in managing the online resources such as hoopla, Kanopy, and Libby, where books, audios, and movies can be downloaded or streamed at no charge. If you’ve ever picked up a book at the library that you really enjoyed, or were pleasantly surprised that we had just the thing you were looking for, you probably have Shelly to thank for that.
Shelly is known for her positive attitude and good rapport with co-workers and the public. She is one of only two current library staff to hold a professional certificate, having obtained a degree from WKU during her time here. Before coming to LCPL, she also worked at the Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library.
Happy 25th anniversary, Shelly! Here’s hoping the next 25 go just as well.
And if you’re just dying to know the answer to that earlier question, and you haven’t stopped to look it up yet, George Washington’s eyes were blue-gray.
King Simpson is the Director of the Logan County Public Library.
