Important lessons can be learned through embarrassing moments, and the discomfort of the incident can remain fresh for a long time.

I tried to be a good little girl and follow the rules, especially when I was out in public. In a store, it was forbidden for shoppers to go behind the counter. Only the clerk was allowed there. Once, I was wandering around in a local department store, while my mother examined dresses. Most often she would look at ready-mades and then go home and sew a “copy” for me or herself. Not being familiar with the store’s layout, I had entered the area behind the clerk’s counter. When I realized where I was, I scurried out so fast that I called attention to myself and everybody was looking. I was so disturbed by my mistake that I wanted to sink through the floor.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.