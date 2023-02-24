Important lessons can be learned through embarrassing moments, and the discomfort of the incident can remain fresh for a long time.
I tried to be a good little girl and follow the rules, especially when I was out in public. In a store, it was forbidden for shoppers to go behind the counter. Only the clerk was allowed there. Once, I was wandering around in a local department store, while my mother examined dresses. Most often she would look at ready-mades and then go home and sew a “copy” for me or herself. Not being familiar with the store’s layout, I had entered the area behind the clerk’s counter. When I realized where I was, I scurried out so fast that I called attention to myself and everybody was looking. I was so disturbed by my mistake that I wanted to sink through the floor.
When my own little girls were big enough to visit the five-and-dime store with me, that was the first thing that I cautioned them about.
One Sunday after the Model A Ford had gotten us home from church, I began to talk about what Jesus had said and done that morning. Listening as she put the fried chicken and new potatoes on the table for dinner, my mother realized that I thought the preacher was Jesus. I guess that was not too illogical an assumption for a young child to make, so my mother calmly explained that the preacher was Jesus’ messenger. As I look back on that, I am so thankful that my parents were the only ones listening. I would have been crushed to have exposed my ignorance in front of my somewhat older peers.
I had to work at it to get good grades in school, but that was something that I took pride in accomplishing. Most corrections were noted on my papers or in a private learning message between my teacher and me. I took it to heart, responded, and marked it up as conquering one more bump in the road to education.
My teacher in freshman English was great, and she was totally dedicated to teaching that squirming class the importance of correct spelling and grammar. One day she paused, took a deep breath, and announced: “(my name) is generally a good speller but she cannot seem to learn how to spell ‘among’ ” (My version was ‘amoUng’.) I’m sure that my face turned flaming red as I was mortally corrected in front of the whole class. To this day, when I write the word, a little double-check signal turns over in my stomach. I probably need help on many other words that I habitually misspell--or is it mispell?
When I married, most of my cooking skills were yet to be acquired. My mother had tried to interest me, but I preferred to follow my father’s footsteps outdoors. Therefore, I always offered to wash dishes at my mother-in-law’s house instead of helping with the meal. Once there was a suggestion to have chili for supper sometime. Home economics class had taught the fine points of preparing an aromatic pot of chili, so I jumped at the chance to cook a meal. All went well until eating time and we diagnosed that I had mistakenly measured salt with the tablespoon instead of the teaspoon. The family was already conditioned to a low-salt diet in respect of my father-in-law’s heart problem, so the effect was magnified. Any remarks at all were kind, but I cannot yet find words to describe how this new bride felt. The next day we peeled lots of potatoes and slowly cooked them in the pot of leftover chili, hoping they would absorb some of the salt. Couldn’t tell that they did.
I went back to washing dishes, and piece by piece I learned how to put an acceptable meal on the table. I did not follow up on how the animals in the barnyard reacted to my failures being dumped in their food trough.
I do know that I always double-check every recipe, even if I think it is stored in my head.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.