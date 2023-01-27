And behold, you will conceive in your womb and bear a son, and you shall call his name Jesus. He will be great and will be called the Son of the Most High. And the Lord God will give to him the throne of his father David, and he will reign over the house of Jacob forever, and of his kingdom there will be no end. — Luke 1:31-33

If there were ever a time we needed peace, it is now. In December we celebrated Christmas, a reminder that the Prince of Peace has come. This month we have experienced political and social unrest unlike we have ever experienced. We need the message of Christmas now more than ever. In Christmas, we are reminded that Jesus rules over a kingdom that will never be shaken. But, Jesus’ Kingship wasn’t just announced at the first Nativity. Easter is also a reminder that Jesus is the King of the Universe.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.