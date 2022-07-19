For 20 years, those who visit the Russellville location of our local library have grown accustomed to being greeted by a familiar friendly face. Ruth Mazour started working at the library in March of 2002 and has been a staple at the front desk ever since. She is often the first one to greet our guests with a smile and ask them how she can help. If you have been to the library, I feel sure you know that smile well and look forward to seeing it every time you visit.
On July 29, 2022, Ruth will clock out for the final time to begin her well-deserved retirement. It will be a major change for the library—and I’m sure for her as well. Ruth has become a major part of what makes our library so special. Allow me to explain using the following acronym:
R is for reliable—you can always, always, always count on Ruth. She is a woman of her word and is one of the most dependable people you will ever meet. In the twenty years, I have known Ruth, I can honestly say she has never once let me down.
U is for understanding—Ruth always looks for the best in others and is ready to help people regardless of their circumstances.
T is for thoughtful—whether it is making sure someone feels special on their birthday, or sharing an encouraging word with someone when they’re going through hard times, Ruth is one of the kindest, most considerate people around.
H is for hardworking—after 20 years, a lot of people would be “coasting.” Not Ruth. When things are slow, she is straightening shelves, finding something to clean, or otherwise being productive. Every dollar that has been invested in Ruth over the years she has returned to the public manyfold.
It is said that retirement is not the end of the road, but rather the beginning of the open highway. Ruth, may your journey be the happy and fulfilling one that you deserve.
King Simpson is the Director of the Logan County Public Library.
