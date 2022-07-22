A couple weeks ago we held a family reunion. For some of you, that isn’t unusual, but for the Ball side of my family, this is only the second one I remember in my 50+ years of being alive. This one was in celebration of William Lyons Ball’s 200th birthday. He was born July 2, 1822, in Hawkins County Tennessee. We figured that would be as good as any other day to plan a family gathering. We held the reunion at the homeplace, in northern Bullitt County, the place where my mom and dad currently live. It has been in the family since the mid 1790s and has been in the Ball line since 1850 when William married Cynthia Rogers. These 25 acres were given to them at the time of their marriage.
The land had been passed down from generation to generation. My Dad is the 6th generation of the Rogers/Ball family to live there. We had family from across the nation gather. Cousins I had never met from Colorado, others from California I had met in passing just one other time in my life, others from Missouri, Tennessee, and across Kentucky gathered to celebrate and to connect or reconnect. It was a grand day.
One of the things we did was an historical walking tour of the place. Nine stops that told the story of the homeplace. We were trying to pass down the story of our family and that plot of ground in Zoneton, Kentucky. Some of the stops included: the spot where in 1843, the bricks were fired that built the original Little Flock Baptist Church. The old homeplace in the woods (that was destroyed by arson in the early 1900s) and the swimming hole where countless kids learned to swim.
We ended the day with a grave marking for Revolutionary War soldier Edward Rogers. He fought with General Daniel Morgan at the battle of Cowpens. He was the first in our family to settle in Kentucky, having come to Kentucky from Virginia on a flatboat and settled on this piece of land in about 1796. Just a few years after Kentucky became a state. He was the grandfather of Cynthia Rogers, whose husband’s birthday was the impetus of our gathering.
For some reason it just seems like passing that information along to relatives that had never heard it, and the generations coming behind us, was important.
But, if all we pass down to the generations that come behind us is a few family heirlooms, and lots of stories of who did what where, we have missed the most important thing we can pass along, our story of faith. In our family line there is also a history of devout Christians, preachers, deacons, Sunday School teachers, and the like.
Our heritage comes from the Lord. There are a couple passages in scripture that reminds us of the importance of passing along our faith story. Deuteronomy 6 is the most often quoted. But there is a passage in Judges 2:10, that says: After that whole generation had been gathered to their ancestors, another generation grew up who knew neither the Lord nor what he had done for Israel.
What a sad statement. Not long after the death of Joshua, one of the greatest leaders in the Bible, a generation emerged that didn’t know their history. Two generations had passed, and they didn’t know the Lord or what He had done for them!
Let us do better than that. Let us make it a priority to pass down to the generations that come behind us the record of who God is and what He has done in our lives.
