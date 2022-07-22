A couple weeks ago we held a family reunion. For some of you, that isn’t unusual, but for the Ball side of my family, this is only the second one I remember in my 50+ years of being alive. This one was in celebration of William Lyons Ball’s 200th birthday. He was born July 2, 1822, in Hawkins County Tennessee. We figured that would be as good as any other day to plan a family gathering. We held the reunion at the homeplace, in northern Bullitt County, the place where my mom and dad currently live. It has been in the family since the mid 1790s and has been in the Ball line since 1850 when William married Cynthia Rogers. These 25 acres were given to them at the time of their marriage.

The land had been passed down from generation to generation. My Dad is the 6th generation of the Rogers/Ball family to live there. We had family from across the nation gather. Cousins I had never met from Colorado, others from California I had met in passing just one other time in my life, others from Missouri, Tennessee, and across Kentucky gathered to celebrate and to connect or reconnect. It was a grand day.

