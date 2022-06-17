Aunt Hildie was known for her singing, even if it was a little off-key.
One late night, Daddy Dan, my great-grandfather, came to my room since he heard me sing to the radio. He warned me to “keep it down” so I wouldn’t get in trouble with my grandmothers. Daddy Dan told me, “You sure remind me of my aunt Hildie. “
Hildagard Frances Duncan was as pretty as a picture, with blonde curls and blue eyes, and was front row center every Sunday in the choir loft. Now Hildie sang wrong notes louder than any young lady in the choir. Even the song leader suggested to Hildie that she might rather teach Sunday school than sing in the choir to serve her Lord. Was my Daddy Dan telling me that I couldn’t sing?
Poor aunt Hildie might not have been blessed with a beautiful voice, but after she married, she found her calling. Aunt Hildagard had six children. There were three pretty little girls with blonde hair and blue eyes and three little boys. There wasn’t one of the bunch who could carry a tune in a bucket. Poor aunt Hildie and her tone-deaf brood.
